Stolen handgun, crack cocaine, cash found after traffic stop arrest, police say

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Two Fitchburg residents who were the target of a drug investigation were arrested Monday after a traffic stop, according to an incident report.

Police said they seized a stolen gun, crack cocaine, cash and other evidence of drug dealing at a Fitchburg apartment in the 2100 block of Post Road after John Johnson and Felicia Chrisco were arrested during a traffic stop.

Johnson, 51, has been tentatively charged with delivery of heroin — six counts, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, according to the report.

Chrisco, 52, has been tentatively charged with delivery of heroin — six counts and maintaining a drug trafficking place, according to the report.

According to the report, the handgun was reported stolen from MPD's east district.

The Fitchburg Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team assisted in serving the search warrant on the suspects' apartment.

