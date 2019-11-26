LIVE NOW

Headline Goes Here

LIVE: Trump/Presentation of the National Thanksgiving Turkey

Crime

Stolen handgun, crack cocaine, cash found after traffic stop arrest, police say

By:

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 01:14 PM CST

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 01:14 PM CST

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Two Fitchburg residents who were the target of a drug investigation were arrested Monday after a traffic stop, according to an incident report.

Police said they seized a stolen gun, crack cocaine, cash and other evidence of drug dealing at a Fitchburg apartment in the 2100 block of Post Road after John Johnson and Felicia Chrisco were arrested during a traffic stop.

Johnson, 51, has been tentatively charged with delivery of heroin — six counts, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to deliver cocaine, according to the report.

Chrisco, 52, has been tentatively charged with delivery of heroin — six counts and maintaining a drug trafficking place, according to the report.

According to the report, the handgun was reported stolen from MPD's east district.

The Fitchburg Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team assisted in serving the search warrant on the suspects' apartment.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration