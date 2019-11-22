Man describes moment Stolen Audi crashed into north Madison bedroom

MADISON, Wis. - A stolen car crashed into the bedroom of a north Madison home Thursday night, police said.

Madison police said officers responded at 10:46 p.m. to a report of a black Audi Quattro that was partially inside a bedroom in the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue.

Yanya Thao rents the home and said he had just gotten into bed when the crash happened.

"I heard some police sirens and a car start screeching. Then there was a really loud bang, into the house and then the whole house started shaking," Thao said.

The car and the house suffered significant damage, according to the report.

"It literally knocked the whole bed to the door in the room, and you couldn't open the door," Thao said.

He said the bedroom was empty, and no one inside the home was hurt.

Police said the car is listed as stolen out of Middleton and was empty when officers arrived. Prior to the collision, other area law enforcement had attempted to pull the car over. Madison police said its department wasn't involved.

