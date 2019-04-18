State Troopers arrest Madison man for 4th OWI
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is in jail Thursday morning, facing charges for what would be his 4th OWI offense.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said they received complaints of a vehicle driving poorly on the northbound side of I-39/90 just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. State Troopers stopped 34-year-old Ronald Jordan Beyler near mile marker 154 in Dane County after seeing him drive on the shoulder of the interstate.
Beyler admitted to drinking and agreed to field sobriety tests, which the State Patrol said showed Beyler was driving impaired.
He was arrested on charges of 4th-offense OWI and is in the Dane County Jail, awaiting his first court appearance.
