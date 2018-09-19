Crime

State leaders react to shooting in Middleton

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 01:38 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 02:33 PM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Wisconsin leaders are reacting to a shooting in Middleton

Gov. Scott Walker said he is grateful for first responders who are responding at the scene in the 1800 block of Deming Way. 

"We are closely following this situation," Walker said in a tweet. "Our thanks go out to first responders on the scene." 

Wisconsin State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-Middleton, asked a question in a tweet after hearing that there was an active shooter in his hometown. 

"An 'Active Shooter' came to my hometown today. Our hearts are with the victims and with the courageous first responders," Erpenbach said. "How many more times will this happen?"

Wisconsin State Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, called the shooting a "tragic act of violence and released a statement:

“My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to those injured and affected by the tragic act of violence in our
community. We are grateful for the brave work by all of the law enforcement and first responders who worked to ensure safety at the scene. Whether at work, on our streets, or in our classrooms, everyone deserves the right to live freely without the threat of being shot or a victim of violence. Together as ‘The Good Neighbor City,’ we will work to ensure that our neighbors and families are safe and secure from senseless gun violence in the community we live in and love.”

