Six arrested in Green Lake County sex trafficking bust, police say

Pictured (from left to right): Avelino Sarceno , Ember Rivera, Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera, Esler Hugo Rivera, Rolando Corado-Gonzalez , Noe Bautista-Martinez.

MANCHESTER, Wis. - The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office has arrested six people in connection with a sex trafficking case, according to a news release.

Law enforcement officials said they received a 911 call Nov. 28 from a juvenile on the run. According to police, she had escaped from a residence where she was being sex trafficked. Police said she was able to provide information that allowed police to start an investigation.

Police executed a search warrant on Nov. 29 at W2964 County Line Road in Manchester, Wisconsin, where they seized multiple items of evidence believed to be connected to the assault of the juvenile. The warrant also led to the arrest of six people who all lived in the home.

Thirty-three-year-old Esler Hugo Rivera, 28-year-old Rolando Corado Gonzalez, 40-year-old Avelino Sarceno-Sarceno, 37-year-old Ember Rivera, 28-year-old Noe Bautista-Martinez and 31-year-old Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera were all arrested on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.

Amabilio Garcia-Rivera is suspected of trafficking the juvenile, the release said. Police believe all of the suspects are undocumented immigrants from Guatemala. According to the release, the suspects have made court appearances and are being held at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility on cash bonds varying from $20,000 to $50,000.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations.

