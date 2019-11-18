Single vehicle crash leads to OWI arrest, police say

WASHINGTON, Wis. - A 23-year-old Monticello man was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence after police responded to a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the W6100 block of County Highway C, according to an incident report.

Police said Brett Grinder was driving westbound when he lost control of his car while driving on a curve in the road. His vehicle entered a ditch where it went down an embankment and hit a tree.

According to police, Grinder said he was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. He was arrested on suspicion of first offense OWI and cited for failure to keep vehicle under control.

