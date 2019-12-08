Shots fired, man shot in leg in Rock County, police say

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

ROCK, Wis. - The Rock County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of shots fired Saturday night in the 3000 block of Highway 51, according to a news release.

Police said the person who reported the shots heard gunshots and saw a white Tahoe on Highway 51 slow down, pick someone up, then drive north on Highway 51. According to the release, police determined the person who jumped onto the Tahoe's running boards was the victim of a gunshot wound to the leg.

At the scene, Rock County Sheriff's Department deputies found six shell casings. The Sheriff's Office Patrol and Detective Bureau are investigating the incident.

The victim was dropped off near Mercy Hospital in Janesville, but never went inside.

The victim is described as a white male, possibly in his mid 30s with a five o'clock shadow. He was seen wearing a gray jacket, the release said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or the Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

