Shots fired call ends up being rap music video shoot with unloaded pellet gun
MADISON, Wis. - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a report of possible shots fired, but later determined the group was filming a rap music video with an unloaded pellet gun.
Officials went to the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue just before 4 a.m. On arrival, a group of four people was seen in the street participating in what officers thought was an armed robbery.
They later determined the group was filming a rap music video with an unloaded pellet gun.
No one was injured and the parties left with citations and verbal counseling.
Local And Regional News
