Shots fired call ends up being rap music video shoot with unloaded pellet gun

MADISON, Wis. - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a report of possible shots fired, but later determined the group was filming a rap music video with an unloaded pellet gun.

Officials went to the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue just before 4 a.m. On arrival, a group of four people was seen in the street participating in what officers thought was an armed robbery.

No one was injured and the parties left with citations and verbal counseling.

