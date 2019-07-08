Three suspects in custody after shooting on State Street, officer injured in crash

Photos: Madison police officer involved in crash An officer who was driving to the scene of Saturday night's State Street shooting was involved in a vehicle crash. Original story: https://bit.ly/2L6bOAK [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ]

MADISON, Wis. - An officer was injured in a vehicle crash shortly after three suspects were detained from a shooting on State Street on Saturday night.

An alert was sent out at 7:34 p.m. to report an off-campus shooting near the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Madison police confirmed the call for shots fired at 7:17 p.m.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 100 block of State Street. Police say three suspects were detained, and there were no reported injuries.

At around 8 p.m., an officer who was driving to the scene was involved in a vehicle crash on East Johnson Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Three people, including the officer, had non-life-threatening injuries and were all sent to a hospital.

