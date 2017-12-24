WEATHER ALERT

Crime

Shooting on Park Street leaves victim in hospital, police say

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 10:27 AM CST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 11:30 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - A person was injured in a shooting early Sunday, officials said. 

Officers responded to a shots fired incident on the 500 block of South Park Street around 3 a.m., according to a news release from the Madison Police Department. 

The victim is in the hospital and is expected to survive, officials said. 

Police are not releasing further information at this time. 

