Shooting on Park Street leaves victim in hospital, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A person was injured in a shooting early Sunday, officials said.

Officers responded to a shots fired incident on the 500 block of South Park Street around 3 a.m., according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

The victim is in the hospital and is expected to survive, officials said.

Police are not releasing further information at this time.