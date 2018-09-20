Shooter worked at WTS Paradigm for more than a year before attack, chief says
MIDDLETON, Wis. - The man who injured four coworkers in a shooting at a software company Wednesday had worked there for more than a year before the attack, the Middleton police chief said Thursday.
On Thursday, there was still no indication of the motive that led the WTS Paradigm worker to open fire inside the building, but Chief Charles Foulke during a news conference Thursday provided limited details about the man, who was killed by police during the workplace shooting.
Three people, including two men and one woman, were seriously injured in the shooting and still in the hospital Thursday recovering from gunshot wounds, Foulke said. Two of them have been interviewed by police so far. A fourth person suffered a bullet grazing-type wound.
Foulke said the shooter, 43, had worked at WTS Paradigm for about 17 months -- since April 2017. Foulk said the shooter acted alone, and there's no additional threat to public.
Officials didn't identify the shooter Thursday and said the medical examiner would release his name after notifying his family. Foulke confirmed the west Madison home that tactical teams searched Wednesday night is where the shooter lived alone. Foulke said items beneficial to the investigation were collected in that search.
Foulke also said the WTS Paradigm building and some areas nearby remain closed Thursday and may not be released until Tuesday as the police investigation of the scene continues.
WTS Paradigm employees will be able to meet at the Residence Inn to begin the process of collecting their vehicles and important personal items like cellphones, keys, medication and purses between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. Police will collect items inside the building for workers, and the workers will be escorted into the parking lot to get their vehicles, officials said.
Employees of other businesses at 1851 Deming Way will have the opportunity to get their belongings and vehicles from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. People who work in the four-story building on Deming Way will be allowed to do the same from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.
Police also said any shooting witnesses who haven't been in contact with police are asked to call the Dane County Victim Witness group at 608-376-0164. Anyone with relevant information to the incident is asked to call 608-255-2345 or 608-824-7300.
