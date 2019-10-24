Shooter, victim in Rock County incident knew each other, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELOIT, Wis. - The suspect and the victim in a shooting in Rock County on Wednesday night knew each other, according to police.

The Beloit Police Department said Thursday morning that the 19-year-old who was shot was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was shot in a car, and police are seeking one suspect, according to the report. Police said they don't believe the community at large is at risk since the victim was targeted.

Police said the shooting took place in the 1200 block of Vine Street before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police asked anyone in the area who has security cameras to check if there is any footage that could help the investigation.

People were asked to avoid Vine Street and the 700 block of 10th Street as police investigated Wednesday.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call 608-757-2244 or send an anonymous tip through on online form at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=482.

News 3 Now is not identifying the 19-year-old because he is a victim in the case and is not facing charges.

