Shirtless, shoeless man shouting profanities, covered in blood accused of disorderly conduct

MADISON, Wis. - A man is facing a tentative disorderly conduct charge after an incident in downtown Madison Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Madison Police Department said Madison firefighters who were on State Street at 3:45 p.m. called police to report seeing a shirtless, shoeless man attack someone carrying a skateboard.

An officer found 28-year-old Brian C. Phillips with blood on his back, forearms and face. He was only wearing black pants and causing a scene by screaming profanities in the heavily populated pedestrian area.

According to the report, Phillips resisted the officer and the firefighters came to the officer's aid while backup was called.

Police said Phillips was spitting at the first responders, so he was placed in a spit hood to protect others. After being cleared at a hospital, he was taken to jail on tentative charges of disorderly conduct, resisting police and on a probation hold.

Police said they didn't locate the alleged victim with the skateboard, so there is no battery case. According to the report, Phillips would only say that he had been in a "scuffle" and didn't wish to elaborate.

