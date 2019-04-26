Sheriff: Woman arrested in connection with fatal Marquette County fire

MONTELLO, Wis. - A Montello woman was arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Marquette County last week, officials said.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday that 42-year-old Frances E. Rittman was taken into custody related to the fire.

Daniel R. Gilmartin, 43, of Montello, was found dead inside the house after crews put out the fire, according to the report.

The sheriff's office said no further information about the case would be released until the woman is charged by the district attorney's office.

