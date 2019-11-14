Sheriff says 2 dead, school shooter in grave condition

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Authorities say a 16-year-old gunman was among six victims found at a Los Angeles school following a shooting. Two of those victims later died.

I'm saddened to report that we have confirmed a total of two fatalities this morning. One female and one male. We will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/pYfKjnWTBN — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) November 14, 2019

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the unidentified gunman, whose birthday is Thursday, is in grave condition at a hospital. The shooter pulled a gun from his backpack and shot five other students before shooting himself.

Suspect in Custody — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

A video of the shooting at Saugus High School shows the teenager shooting himself in the head.

Sheriff's homicide Capt. Kent Wegener said the gunman used a .45-caliber handgun and there were no more bullets left when it was recovered.

A 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy died at a hospital, officials said.

Student feared: "This is it. I'm going to die"

A student at the school said she initially mistook gunshots for instruments in a band class.

Shauna Orandi was in her Spanish class working on homework at when she heard gunfire. She says she thought her worst nightmare had come true. She said to herself: "This is it. I'm gonna die."

She was later escorted from the school and reunited with her father in a nearby park.



