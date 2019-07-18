Sheriff's deputies arrest two men in Cross Plains burglary

Dane County Sheriff's Office

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - The Dane County Sheriff's Office arrested two men in connection with a burglary at 12:28 p.m. Thursday in Cross Plains.

A neighbor called in to report a suspicious person near a home on Valley Spring Road, a release said. The deputies on the scene found damage to a backdoor screen and a man running from the home.

The Sheriff's Office said there was later a second man running in the same area. Deputies arrested Fred L. Rushing, a 21-year-old from Madison, at a nearby tavern. Deputies said they used a K9 and a drone to try to locate a second suspect after they found an ID belonging to Tyrone K. Chrisco-Johnson, a 28-year-old from Fitchburg, inside a Chevrolet Impala at the scene, but they were unsuccessful.

A resident on North Riley Road in Springfield then called 911 to report a suspicious person at her door. Deputies came and arrested Chrisco-Johnson.

Deputies are investigating if the two men were involved in other burglaries in the area.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.