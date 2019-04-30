Sheriff: More than a year later, man facing homicide charges in crash that killed 18-year-old

LA VALLE, Wis. - A Camp Douglas man is facing homicide charges in connection with the death of an 18-year-old last year, officials said.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Mark S. Josett was arrested Monday on a Sauk County Court warrant charging him with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and homicide by operation of a vehicle while having a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance in his blood.

On Jan. 8, 2018, a 2007 Toyota Prius in La Valle crashed at about 11:35 p.m. on Thompson Road. The vehicle rolled at least once and landed on its tires, officials said. Makenzee Carpenter, of Reedsburg, was ejected and died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said there were differing accounts of how the crash took place, some of which did not appear to be consistent with the evidence at the scene or the accounts of the surviving passengers.

Over the last year, detectives have conducted interviews and used other investigative avenues including laboratory testing to develop probable cause that Josett, a survivor of the crash, was the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The sheriff's office said Josett was under the influence of THC and methamphetamine while he was driving on the night Carpenter died.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.