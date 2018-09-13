Sheriff: Man suspected of breaking woman's neck tells deputies they're dead men

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LODI, Wis. - A man is facing multiple charges after he seriously injured a woman and threatened deputies, according to law enforcement officials.

On Saturday at 10:24 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call asking for an ambulance to respond to a town of Lodi home for a report of a woman with a broken neck.

Deputies and Lodi EMS arrived a short time later to find a 48-year-old woman who was seriously injured and couldn't move.

She was seriously injured in a domestic incident, according to a news release. As deputies tried to talk to the suspect, 50-year-old Brandon S. Meek, he became uncooperative.

Meek became violent toward the deputies and resisted arrest, officials said. Deputies used an electronic control device on Meek. He threatened the deputies, saying they "were all dead men," the report said.

The sheriff's office said Thursday that the victim is still hospitalized for her injuries.

Meek, of Lodi, was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree reckless injury, resisting arrest, threats to law enforcement and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

Meek made an initial appearance via video Thursday afternoon in Columbia County Court. A $10,000 cash bond was ordered in the case and Meek was ordered not to have contact with the victim, her home, her work, her children, her medical care facilities, her children's schools and child care facilities. He also can't drink or possess alcohol.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20.