Sheriff: Man shot after pointing long gun at deputies during tactical response in Marquette County

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. - Law enforcement shot a man who pointed a long gun at a deputy during a tactical response, according to a news release from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office.

Officials were called to a residence in the town of Buffalo around 2:43 p.m. Monday for an ongoing domestic issue. Authorities were informed that a man was threatening his mother with a firearm. The report said the son had a gun in the woman's face.

Deputies with the Marquette County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, where they found the son outside the house with the gun. The mother had locked him out of the house, but he got back inside.

First responders set up a perimeter and attempted to make contact with the man.

The Marquette County Sheriff's Office called for mutual aid during the incident. Officials with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office emergency response tactical team attempted to negotiate with the son. When these attempts were unsuccessful, the team went into the house and attempted to rescue the victim.

During the rescue operation, the man pointed his long gun at the deputies, according to the report. A deputy from Columbia County then shot him.

First responders immediately provided medical treatment to the man. He is in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.

Officials said the mother was not hurt in the incident.

The deputy who shot the man was put on standard administrative leave. The Sauk County Sheriff's Office will conduct the independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol also assisted in the response.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.