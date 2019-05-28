Sheriff: Impaired driver struck SUV, swung tire iron at passersby

MUSCODA, Wis. - An impaired driver who struck an SUV in Grant County Friday afternoon attacked people at the scene with a tire iron, according to the sheriff's office.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Muscoda at about 2:30 p.m. While deputies were headed to the scene, the dispatch center received a second 911 call from the scene. One of the drivers involved in the crash, later identified as 30-year-old Jacob Kienitz, of Blue River, was reportedly swinging a tire iron at bystanders at the scene. Individuals at the scene were able to defend themselves with a shovel and eventually wrestled Kienitz to the ground, where they held him until law enforcement arrived.

According to the report, Kienitz was headed east on Blue River Road in his 2013 Chevy Malibu. At the same time, 46-year-old Daisy Hostetler, of rural Muscoda, was pulling out of a driveway on Blue River Road just east of Old Blue River Road in her 2003 Dodge Durango.

Kienitz struck the driver's side front quarter of Hostetler's Durango, sending the SUV into the ditch on the north side of the road, officials said. After striking Hostetler's SUV, Kienitz's car traveled about 300 feet on Blue River Road and came to rest in the ditch on the south side. Both vehicles sustained heavy front end damage.

There were no reported injuries by either driver or Hostetler's passenger, the report said. Everyone was wearing seat belts.

A witness estimated that just prior to the crash, Kienitz was traveling at speeds close to 100 mph, the sheriff's office said. Kienitz had passed a tractor traveling eastbound just before the wreck. When the driver of the tractor witnessed the crash, he tried to render aid and check on Kienitz. According to the report, that was when Kienitz attacked him with a tire iron.

Kienitz was taken to Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital via Muscoda EMS where deputies conducted an impaired driving investigation. The sheriff's office said Kienitz was under the influence of drugs. He was arrested on suspicion of second-offense OWI, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal operating after revocation.

The sheriff's office said Kienitz fought with deputies in the ER while they attempted to arrest him. One

deputy suffered minor injuries during the struggle. Kientiz was eventually overcome and transported to the Grant County Jail where he remains without bond, officials said.

Kienitz is also facing charges including two counts of threatening the life of a law enforcement officer, two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest, one count of resisting arrest causing injury to an officer, unreasonable and imprudent speed and nine counts of bail jumping.

