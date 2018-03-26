Sheriff identifies wife, son who were home during fatal shooting in Iowa County
RIDGEWAY, Wis. - Officials have identified the two people who were home during the fatal domestic-abuse shooting Saturday morning, according to a release from the Iowa County Sheriff's Office.
Officers were called to Keane Street in Ridgeway around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Deputies found 46-year-old Robin Reeson dead, apparently shot after a domestic abuse incident escalated, officials said.
Reeson's wife, Melanie M. Reeson, 43, and Austin D. Valdez, 19, were home at the time of the shooting. Valdez is Melanie Reeson's son, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing and that officers will be conducting multiple interviews with people who say they have information that could be helpful, according to the release.
There are no prior reported domestic incidents involving any of the three, according to the release.
