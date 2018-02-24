Sheriff: Driver appeared to deliberately try to hit deputy while officials responded to crash

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - A driver appeared to deliberately try to hit a deputy while officials were responding to a crash on Highway 12 Friday night, according to officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Officers were waiting for a salt truck on Highway 12 at Northstar Road after a minor crash around 8:30 p.m. due to road conditions. While they were waiting, a car seemed to purposefully swerve to try and hit a deputy around 10 p.m., according to officials.

The deputy was not hit, but the car crashed head-on into a Dane County Highway truck. This accident caused minor injuries, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Officers are blocking traffic on Highway 12 from Northstar Road to Nora Road.