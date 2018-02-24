WEATHER ALERT

Sheriff: Driver appeared to deliberately try to hit deputy while officials responded to crash

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 11:12 PM CST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 11:12 PM CST

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - A driver appeared to deliberately try to hit a deputy while officials were responding to a crash on Highway 12 Friday night, according to officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office. 

Officers were waiting for a salt truck on Highway 12  at Northstar Road after a minor crash around 8:30 p.m. due to road conditions. While they were waiting, a car seemed to purposefully swerve to try and hit a deputy around 10 p.m., according to officials. 

The deputy was not hit, but the car crashed head-on into a Dane County Highway truck. This accident caused minor injuries, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. 

Officers are blocking traffic on Highway 12 from Northstar Road to Nora Road. 

