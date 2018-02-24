Sheriff: Driver appeared to deliberately try to hit deputy while officials responded to crash
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. - A driver appeared to deliberately try to hit a deputy while officials were responding to a crash on Highway 12 Friday night, according to officials with the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Officers were waiting for a salt truck on Highway 12 at Northstar Road after a minor crash around 8:30 p.m. due to road conditions. While they were waiting, a car seemed to purposefully swerve to try and hit a deputy around 10 p.m., according to officials.
The deputy was not hit, but the car crashed head-on into a Dane County Highway truck. This accident caused minor injuries, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Officers are blocking traffic on Highway 12 from Northstar Road to Nora Road.
