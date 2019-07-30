Sheriff: 29-year-old arrested in hit-and-run; victim in ICU with head injury

ORFORDVILLE, Wis. - An Orfordville driver is facing charges after officials said he struck a man and left the scene early Saturday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said deputies were sent at 2:52 a.m., to the 500 block of Main Street in Orfordville for a report of a hit-and-run crash. A man was struck by a vehicle, and the vehicle fled the scene.

Orfordville EMS were dispatched and at the scene when deputies arrived. Officials said the man who was struck by the vehicle was lying in the road semiconscious. The victim was identified as a 40-year-old from Orfordville. The man was taken to Mercy Hospital and is being treated for a head injury in the intensive care unit.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect driver as 29-year-old Luke Kasten of Orfordville.

Detectives interviewed Kasten on Monday and arrested him afterward on suspicion of hit-and-run and first-degree reckless injury. Kasten is being held at the Rock County Jail. He will have an initial court appearance in the case Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

