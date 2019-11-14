Sheriff: 26-year-old found dead in Juneau County died of blunt force trauma

NECEDAH, Wis. - A man who was found dead this week in Juneau County died from blunt force trauma, according to autopsy information released Thursday.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Jason Dailey, of Necedah, was found dead Tuesday morning. Deputies went to a home responding to a request to check Dailey's welfare.

On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said Dailey's "significant other," a 27-year-old woman, was taken into custody on a probation hold.

The sheriff's office said additional charges are anticipated against the woman, but didn't specify the charges.

