Sheriff: 14-month-old girl run over by wagon, killed in Green Lake County

TOWN OF MANCHESTER, Wis. - A baby died in an incident Saturday morning in Green Lake County, officials said.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said deputies and emergency responders headed at 11:45 a.m. to a report of a 14-month-old girl who wasn't breathing.

According to the report, a man at the residence on Highway 44 in the town of Manchester had attempted to back a wagon in the barnyard when the girl was run over.

The adults at the scene performed CPR on her before first responders arrived, then handed lifesaving efforts to EMS. The child was taken to a medical center in Berlin, where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is continuing, but charges aren't expected.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.