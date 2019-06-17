Shell casings recovered at site of reported shooting on Madison's east side, police say
MADISON, Wis. - Officers recovered multiple shell casings in an area where shots were reported early Saturday, according to police.
The Madison Police Department said an 87-year-old man was out for an early morning walk at about 2:30 a.m. when he saw someone fire several shots out of a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows.
The witness was near the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Dempsey Road when gunfire broke out, the report said.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage, police said. Responding officers recovered four shell casings.
