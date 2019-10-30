Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

Crime

Sharon police searching for possible hit-and-run suspect

By:

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 11:34 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:34 AM CDT

SHARON, Wis. - Sharon police are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for damaging electrical poles Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

In the post, police said they believe a semitrailer crashed into the poles. Police said the driver was possibly traveling eastbound on Pleasant Street.

Anyone with information or footage of this incident is asked to call the Sharon Police Department at 262-736-4617.

 

 

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration