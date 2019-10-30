Sharon police searching for possible hit-and-run suspect

SHARON, Wis. - Sharon police are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for damaging electrical poles Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

In the post, police said they believe a semitrailer crashed into the poles. Police said the driver was possibly traveling eastbound on Pleasant Street.

Anyone with information or footage of this incident is asked to call the Sharon Police Department at 262-736-4617.

