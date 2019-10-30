Sharon police searching for possible hit-and-run suspect
SHARON, Wis. - Sharon police are searching for a suspect they believe is responsible for damaging electrical poles Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.
In the post, police said they believe a semitrailer crashed into the poles. Police said the driver was possibly traveling eastbound on Pleasant Street.
Anyone with information or footage of this incident is asked to call the Sharon Police Department at 262-736-4617.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers
- Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith cited on suspicion of marijuana possession
- Uncovered wall heater causes fire at West Towne Mall, officials say
- Officials find missing Edgerton boy
- Wisconsin Senate to vote on curbing governor's veto powers
- Verona Area High School staff, security break up fight between students