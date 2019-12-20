Sex offender released to public, will live outside Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. - Columbia County law enforcement officials are notifying the public about the release of a sex offender who they say has the potential to re-offend.

Robert W. Tessen, 41, was convicted of third-degree sexual assault in 1998, the release said. He will reportedly be living in the 8300 block of Bulgrin Road in Columbia County, just outside of Portage, Wisconsin.

The rules of his supervision state that Tessen is not allowed at taverns, bars or liquor stores; he can not consume alcohol or drugs; he can not contact any minors; and he isn't allowed to have contact with victims.

Tessen is described as a 41-year-old white man. He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 198 pounds. He has a bald head and hazel eyes.

