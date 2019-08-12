Stolen vehicles recovered in Rock County, officials say

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

TOWN OF PORTER, Wis. - A series of stolen vehicles were recovered in Rock County on Monday, officials said.

According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, deputies investigated four stolen vehicle complaints in the northwestern part of Rock County.

Deputies said one of the stolen vehicles was recovered after the driver tried to escape from deputies. The remaining three vehicles were not recovered, which led the Sheriff's Office to announce the thefts to receive information from the public and eliminate the ongoing issue.

Authorities said they were called to a cornfield off North Wilder Road in the town of Porter at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The property owner found the other two vehicles in a field near Casey Road in Porter. Both vehicles were well-hidden and undetectable from passing drivers.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is asked to call Rock County Communications Non-Emergency at 608-757-2244, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or the Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

