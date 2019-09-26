Semi-truck driver who fled fatal crash scene arrested, sheriff says

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The driver suspected of running over a motorcyclist and fleeing the crash scene Wednesday in Rock County was arrested, officials said Thursday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, witnesses told deputies that a motorcycle was on the Interstate 39/90 off ramp turning west onto Highway 11 when a westbound tractor-trailer, also on East Highway 11, failed to stop at a red traffic signal and ran over the motorcyclist.

After hitting the motorcycle, the semi continued west on Highway 11 and fled the area, officials said. The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect vehicle was described as a white Volvo sleeper tractor pulling a white trailer.

The sheriff's office said investigators were able to use witness statements and with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol, Summit Illinois police and Illinois State Police, they were able to recover the semi-truck involved in the hit-and-run.

The driver, 29-year-old Branko Jovanovic, of Lyons, Illinois, and his attorney met with detectives at the Rock County Sheriff's Office and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion hit-and-run causing death.

Jovanovic is scheduled for his initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday.

