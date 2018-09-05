Semi driver who crashed into school bus pleads not guilty to 10 felony charges

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The man accused of crashing his semi-truck into a school bus filled with middle school students pleaded not guilty to 10 felony charges in court Wednesday.

Wayne Murphy, 42, is accused of driving under the influence of prescription medication when he crashed his semi-truck into the bus, injuring 20 people.

The charges against Murphy include five counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and five counts of second-degree reckless injury, according to court records.

Court documents said witnesses who saw Murphy driving erratically before the crash said he "unconcerned" about the injured children following the crash on May 23.

Murphy told investigators he took medication for anxiety, but authorities said he may have taken double the prescribed dose.

Murphy will be in court again on Nov. 6 for a status conference.

