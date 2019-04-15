Semi driver sentenced to probation, jail in distracted-driving crash that killed woman

Channel3000.com file photo

PORTAGE, Wis. - A 42-year-old man was sentenced to four years of probation with 60 days in jail in connection with a deadly crash in 2017, according to a news release.

The Columbia County District Attorney's Office said Monday that Patrick Craft was sentenced for his role in the August 2017 crash that killed Christine Novak.

According to the release, Craft was driving a semitruck at a high speed when he failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a collision with a van driven by Novak.

During sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Mary Ellen Karst said the case is an example of "the kind of tragic consequence that results from distracted driving."

The DA's office said Karst had asked that Craft be sentenced to one year of conditional jail time.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.