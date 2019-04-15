Semi driver sentenced to probation, jail in distracted-driving crash that killed woman
PORTAGE, Wis. - A 42-year-old man was sentenced to four years of probation with 60 days in jail in connection with a deadly crash in 2017, according to a news release.
The Columbia County District Attorney's Office said Monday that Patrick Craft was sentenced for his role in the August 2017 crash that killed Christine Novak.
According to the release, Craft was driving a semitruck at a high speed when he failed to stop at a stop sign, causing a collision with a van driven by Novak.
During sentencing, Assistant District Attorney Mary Ellen Karst said the case is an example of "the kind of tragic consequence that results from distracted driving."
The DA's office said Karst had asked that Craft be sentenced to one year of conditional jail time.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Assault rifle stolen during burglary, Madison police say
Next Story
Madison man found guilty of sex trafficking charges after 5-day federal trial
Local And Regional News
- Assault rifle stolen during burglary, Madison police say
- Advocates look at how to prevent rape in schools following arrest of two East High boys
- 3 development companies compete to build apartments on top of Judge Doyle municipal garage
- Semi driver sentenced to probation, jail in distracted-driving crash that killed woman
- 5 ways parents can encourage kids to #BeYou
- Man frustrated after Madison refuses to pay for damage caused by rotten city tree