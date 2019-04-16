Search warrant: Girl claims boys forced her into unwanted sexual activities in East High bathroom

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A search warrant filed Monday says a girl told police two boys forced her into unwanted sexual activities in an East High School bathroom.

The reported sexual assault happened after school around 4 p.m. Wednesday.Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in the bathroom.

The search warrant was filed to obtain DNA from one of the boys, who is charged with second-degree sexual assault, according to court records. The girl told police this boy took her backpack and ran into the bathroom. She said she chased him because she thought he was "playing."

The girl told police the boys sexually assaulted her in the bathroom despite her repeatedly saying no, telling them to stop, attempting to push them away and trying to leave. She told the boys she needed to leave because her father was waiting for her.

The boy listed in the search warrant told police that he was not in the bathroom at the time of the alleged assault. He said he went into the bathroom after, when the second boy asked him to "clean up the mess," which he described as condoms on the floor.

Surveillance video confirms both boys were in the bathroom at East High School during the time that the girl reported the sexual assault.

Police said they hope to use the boy's DNA for comparison purposes and consider cheek swabs and blood samples to be the most reliable forms.

The search warrant did not provide a statement for the second suspect.

