Scammer passes phony $100 bills off as real currency in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Sun Prairie Police Department has received multiple reports of phony $100 bills being passed as currency, according to a news release.

Officials said in two instances, a scammer ordered food for delivery and paid in bills marked "For Motion Picture Purposes."

The food was delivered to an apartment complex on South Bird Street, but the suspect met the delivery person in the parking lot, according to the release.