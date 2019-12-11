Scam artist impersonates church pastor, scams elderly man

MADISON, Wis. - A 78-year-old man was scammed out of $900 worth of gift cards Monday after receiving emails from someone who he believed was the pastor of his church, according to an incident report.

Police said the email address used was similar to the one the pastor is known to use. In the email, the scam artist asked the victim to purchase gift cards, scratch them off and send photos of the cards.

The victim was under the impression that the gift cards were for people the pastor was visiting at a hospital and that he would be reimbursed for the purchases, the report said. The victim called his pastor and found out he had been scammed.

