Sauk Prairie police searching for culprit involved in string of crimes

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. - Sauk Prairie police say they are looking for information related to a string of incidents stemming back to Sept. 5, 2019.

According to a news release, there has been a string of incidents, including home burglaries, property stolen from unlocked vehicles, reports of suspicious activity and a stolen car.

The news release said the first of the events took place on Sept. 4 and 5 when property was stolen from unlocked vehicles and garages. On Tuesday, a vehicle stolen from the Village of Prairie du Sac was found in Juneau County. On Thursday, police received a report of three men in a white panel van who parked and exited the van in the driveway of a Prairie du Sac home. They fled after being startled by the homeowner.

Law enforcement responded to reports of burglaries to homes in the area on Monday.

Officials ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents contact police.

Sauk Prairie police say area residents should make sure vehicles, garages and homes are locked at all times.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.