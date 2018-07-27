Sauk County officials warn of email scam threatening to blackmail victims
Officials recommend deleting email
SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Officials are warning of an email scam that is attempting to blackmail people.
Sauk County Emergency Management has received several reports regarding an ongoing malicious email campaign that attempts to blackmail a victim into sending bitcoin to a "malicious actor."
Officials said the scammer claims to have infected the recipient's computer with "malware" while the victim was browsing pornography. The scammer then claims to have compromising photos or video of the victim and threatens to release them to the media unless the victim sends bitcoin.
If you receive an email like this, officials recommend deleting the email and not responding.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- 'Pay what you can' restaurant set to open in Madison
- Vehicle containing 1-year-old child involved in car chase across state lines
- Golf course burglary under investigation
- 'Loving and hardworking' Whitewater Police Department K-9 officer died Friday
- Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?
- Video shows blast from deadly Sun Prairie explosion