Sauk County officials warn of email scam threatening to blackmail victims

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. - Officials are warning of an email scam that is attempting to blackmail people.

Sauk County Emergency Management has received several reports regarding an ongoing malicious email campaign that attempts to blackmail a victim into sending bitcoin to a "malicious actor."

Officials said the scammer claims to have infected the recipient's computer with "malware" while the victim was browsing pornography. The scammer then claims to have compromising photos or video of the victim and threatens to release them to the media unless the victim sends bitcoin.

If you receive an email like this, officials recommend deleting the email and not responding.