Sauk County officials look for inmate who left Huber Center for job interview
BARABOO, Wis. - Officials in Sauk County are looking for an inmate who left the Huber Center for a job interview and did not return.
A news release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Department says Zachary R. McDonald, of Sauk City failed to show up for his interview and did not return to the Huber Center.
Sheriff's officials said he was in the process of serving 60 days in the center as a condition of his probation, and they do not believe there is any danger to the public from McDonald.
If you see McDonald or know where he may be located, you're asked to notify the Sauk County Sheriff's Department at 608-356-4895.
