Sauk County deputies arrest man on suspicion of third-offense OWI following traffic stop

Posted: Nov 04, 2019 08:24 AM CST

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 08:53 AM CST

DELTON, Wis. - A man was arrested on suspicion of third-offense OWI following a traffic stop in Sauk County.

Deputies pulled over Donald Clements II, of Hubertus, around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Fox Hill Road and Pit Road in the township of Delton.

Clements showed signs of impairment, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.

He was taken into custody following field sobriety tests for third-offense operating while intoxicated, 

A probation hold was also placed on Clements, Meister said.

