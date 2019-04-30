Rock County teen who jumped from sheriff's office window pleads guilty to escape, strangulation

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The teenager accused of escaping from the Rock County Sheriff's Office in October pleaded guilty to separate charges of escape and strangulation in Rock County court Tuesday morning.

Quantrell Schwartzlow had previously been arrested on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and battery. He was taken into custody in Orfordville.

According to staff at the Sheriff's Office, Schwartzlow initially refused an interview, but changed his mind as he was being led to the jail.

Officials said he was briefly left unattended in the locked interview room and escaped through a second-story window. Detectives and patrol bureau staff searched the surrounding area.

Janesville officers later found him in the 700 block of Yuba Street and took him back into custody.

Following his escape, the Rock County Sheriff's Office reinforced the area he escaped from in hopes of preventing a similar incident from happening.

Schwartzlow's two charges are both classified as Class H felonies. If convicted, he could face up to six years in prison for each charge.

