Rock County Medical Examiner confirms name of Beloit homicide victim

BELOIT, Wis. - The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department has confirmed the name of the victim of a Beloit homicide, according to a news release.

Enrique Ramirez, 19, was killed after being shot near the intersection of Vine Street and North Street, according to the release. The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 23, according to the release.

On Saturday, police arrested one suspect in connection with Ramirez's death, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Ramirez's death remains under investigation by the city of Beloit Police Department.

