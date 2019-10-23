Rock County man accused of stabbing woman to death in 2017 testifies on day 3 of trial

Janesville Police Department Julian D Collazo and Nicole R Kazar

JANESVILLE, Wis. - The trial to determine who was responsible for the December 2017 stabbing death of a Janesville woman has entered its third day.

Julian Collazo, of Janesville, is accused of stabbing and killing 43-year-old Christina Scaccia-Lubeck inside her home before leaving Wisconsin with Nicole Kazar, who is described as an associate.

The defense claims Kazar was responsible for the stabbing, not Collazo.

In a Rock County courtroom Wednesday morning, a jury listened as the prosecution called its final witnesses to the stand.

Last to testify was a DNA analyst, who was responsible for taking DNA samples from the crime scene, as well as from Collazo and Kazar. According to the analyst, blood found on Collazo's pants belonged to Scaccia-Lubeck.

The defense then was allowed to make opening statements, led by defense attorney Jeff Jensen. According to Jensen, Kazar stabbed and killed Scaccia-Lubeck because she was angry about the victim's relationship with Collazo. Jensen then claimed Collazo was no more than a bystander during the slaying.

Also testifying was Collazo. He claimed he had a romantic relationship with both Scaccia-Lubeck and Kazar, and that Kazar became angry about his relationship with Scaccia-Lubeck.

The trial took a brief recess Wednesday and is anticipated to resume shortly after 1:30 p.m. This article will continue to update as more information becomes available.

