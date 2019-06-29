Robber couldn't figure out how to drive woman's car after knocking her to ground, stealing keys

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A robber couldn't figure out how to drive a car after he stole its keys from a 69-year-old woman, according to a news release from the Madison Police Department.

Police said the woman was getting out of her car in the parking lot of West Towne Mall at about 12:52 p.m. Friday when the robber approached her from behind and demanded her keys and phone.

She struggled with the man, but the robber knocked her to the ground and took her car keys.

The woman said the man then struggled to figure out how to drive the car. He left the area in a different car that was stolen from Warner Park on Thursday night, according to the news release.

The robber is described as a black man, 18 to 24 years old, about 6 feet tall and with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.