Revoked driver receives 39th operating after revocation citation, sheriff says

SCSO Jeannie Lyons in a Sauk County Jail photo dated June 2018

TOWN OF BARABOO, Wis. - A Baraboo driver whose license is revoked was cited Friday afternoon on suspicion of the same offense, officials said.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Jeannie M. Lyons was driving on Highway 12 at Highway 33 in the town of Baraboo at about 2 p.m. Friday when a deputy pulled the vehicle over for excessive speed.

According to the report, the vehicle Lyons was driving had also received recent complaints about a woman driving it recklessly on Highway 12. The vehicle was reportedly observed operating at more than 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic.

The sheriff's office said Lyons' driver's license is revoked, and she has 38 prior convictions for operating after revocation.

Lyons was cited on suspicion of speeding and 39th-offense operating after revocation.

According to the report, the vehicle was towed from the scene.

