Retired Beloit police officer sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex crime

MADISON, Wis. - Retired police officer Larry Woods, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 12 years of supervision Wednesday after pleading guilty in August to bringing a minor across state lines for an illegal sexual purpose, according to a news release.

Woods was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson.

Woods was friends with the family of the 13-year-old victim, and he knew her for her entire life, the release said. According to the release, Woods gained the victim's mother's trust by offering to be a mentor to the 13-year-old, who he then groomed for months and had a sexual relationship with from late 2017 until he was arrested in June 2018.

The release said Woods would often bring the victim to Rockford, Illinois, where he rented hotel rooms for illegal sexual activity. On Sept. 27, Woods was convicted of repeated sexual assault in Rock County and was sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by five years extended supervision.

According to the release, Peterson ordered that Woods' federal sentence run concurrently with his state sentence. Peterson also noted that Woods targeted an extremely vulnerable victim and his crime was outrageous, the release said.

The charge against Woods came as the result of an investigation by the FBI and the Beloit Police Department.

