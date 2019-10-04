Crime

Resident wakes up to wife's purse missing, shadowy figures running up street

Posted: Oct 04, 2019 11:00 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A Burke Avenue resident woke up to his dog barking around 4:20 a.m. thinking the dog may need to go outside and discovered his home had been burglarized, police said.

According to an incident report, he woke up and saw that his wife's purse was missing. He said he saw a couple of figures running up the street toward Highway 30.

Police said the husband traced the path and found his wife's purse. Cash and a car key were missing from the bag. 

The couple said a kitchen window was likely not locked. Police said a burglar entered the home through that window.

 

