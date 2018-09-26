Resident found burglar attempting to enter downtown apartment, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A 25-year-old man was working on his computer Tuesday night when he found a burglar attempting to enter his North Frances Street apartment through a bedroom window, police said.
Police said the resident heard voices coming from outside his bedroom window and went to investigate.
The resident found a burglar whose torso was inside his bedroom window. The criminal quickly left the area and took off after being confronted.
Police said a window screen was cut.
The victim told police he believes the intruder was working with someone else because he could hear at least two voices before the attempted entry.
The suspect was a black man last seen wearing dark clothing.
