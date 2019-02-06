Police leader: 35-year-old officer killed in Milwaukee 'beloved by everyone in the department'

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee officer who was serving a warrant was shot and killed Wednesday morning, police said.

Milwaukee police said tactical officers went to a home in the 2900 block of South 12th Street at 9:20 a.m. with a search warrant. Officers made contact with the people inside the home and shots were fired.

According to the report, a 35-year-old Milwaukee officer, who has been with the department for 17 years, was killed.

Assistant Milwaukee police Chief Michael Brunson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday that the officer who died was "well beloved by everyone in the department."

A 26-year-old suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Police will wait until the officer's family has been notified to release the officer's name.

Police haven't released details of the warrant being served.

Numerous officers gathered at the hospital Wednesday to take part in a procession from the hospital to the medical examiner's office downtown.

Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters that the officer "was doing his job" and "working to make our city safe" when he was killed.

The officer's death comes six months after another Milwaukee officer, Michael Michalski, was fatally shot while trying to arrest a convicted felon wanted on drug and domestic violence offenses.

Gov. Tony Evers said in a tweet that the death is a "reminder that men and women put their lives on the line every day to protect our citizens and communities in Wisconsin. We are grateful for their bravery and call to service."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul also shared his sentiments about the incident.

"I join all of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of one of our brave law enforcement officers," Kaul said in a statement. "Those who put on the uniform every day put their safety at risk to protect others and to save lives."

Dozens of public safety agencies shared messages Wednesday of support for the Milwaukee Police Department and the family and friends of the fallen officer.

