Reported multiple shots fired incidents believed to be connected, police say

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:31 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 10:31 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, police received reports of shots fired in the 1400 block of Northport Drive and in the East Washington Avenue and Lien Road area.

According to an incident report, police believe that the incidents are related and the subjects know each other.

The first shots fired incident occurred around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple vehicles were seen leaving the 1400 block of Northport Drive. One unrelated vehicle had a hole in it that was caused by a bullet.

The second incident of shots fired was reported around 12:12 a.m. Thursday in the East Washington Avenue and Lien Road area. Those involved were gone when police arrived. Police said they found items of evidence in the area.

At 12:28 a.m., police received reports of two men showing up on Madison's south side with gunshot wounds. A 29-year-old and a 24-year-old were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown, but police believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are in the early stages of their investigation.

