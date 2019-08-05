Repeat drunken driver scrapes vehicle along Culver's drive-thru, faces 7th offense

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing a repeat drunken driving charge after he scraped his vehicle along a drive-thru restaurant's building Friday night, police said.

According to Madison police, a worker at Culver's on East Towne Boulevard saw a customer "coming in hot" to the drive-up window, scraping his car along the restaurant at 9:45 p.m. An employee also smelled alcohol on the breath of the driver, 56-year-old James M. Myshak.

Police said the alert crew took a little extra time on his order, and as a staff member called for police, another worker brought him a token for a free scoop of custard, believing it would help keep him from driving off.

According to the report, when Myshak received the token, he said, "Do you have any Bloody Marys in there?"

Officers arrived and the customer admitted to drinking four or five beers, police said. Myshak was taken to jail on a tentative charge of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated.

